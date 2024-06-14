14 Jun, 2024 @ 18:26
14 Jun, 2024 @ 18:00
1 min read

Young British cyberhacker wanted by FBI for stealing bitcoins worth over 27 million US dollars is arrested at Mallorca airport

A BRITISH man, 22, has been arrested at Palma airport on Mallorca in a joint operation between the FBI and the Policia Nacional.

The man has been accused of leading a cybercriminal gang that came to control 391 Bitcoins valued at over 27 million US dollars.

The Brit was detained on May 31, but details were only made public on Friday.

PALMA ARREST

He was planning to board a plane bound for Naples in Italy.

A laptop computer and a mobile phone belonging to the man were seized and a court ordered him to be imprisoned.

His gang obtained private details about individuals giving them access to companies which allowed them to get hold of victims’ cryptocurrency wallets.

45 companies are said to have been breached in the United States by the group.

The FBI office in Los Angeles contacted the the Policia Nacional in late May with information that the British suspect was in Spain.

An International Arrest Warrant had been issued against him by a Mallorca court.

Policia Nacional officers discovered he arrived in Spain via Barcelona airport.

He was then tracked down to Mallorca where he was detained.

His name has not been revealed.

Alex Trelinski

