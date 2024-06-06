6 Jun, 2024 @ 18:04
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2024 @ 17:15
·
1 min read

European Central Bank FINALLY lowers interest rates – but mortgage holders in Spain may struggle to notice it

by
European Central Bank FINALLY lowers interest rates - but mortgage holders in Spain may struggle to notice it

THE European Central Bank(ECB) cut interest rates on Thursday by a quarter of a point to 4.25%.

The June reduction had been widely expected but is still a long way off from almost zero per cent which was the situation in July 2022.

The rate hikes were about ‘cooling down’ the economy and reducing inflation which had reached double digits in EU member countries.

READ MORE:

ECB’S CHRISTINE LAGARDE(Cordon Press image)

Analysts expect perhaps two more interest rate reductions this year, assuming there is no rebound in inflation, and those will be needed to make any significant dents for monthly home mortgage repayments.

“We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference.

“Despite the progress over recent quarters, domestic price pressures remain strong as wage growth is elevated, and inflation is likely to stay above target well into next year.”

Asked if the ECB was moving into a phase of ‘dialling back’ its tight monetary policy stance, Lagarde said she could not confirm such a process was underway, but that there was ‘a strong likelihood’.

“But it will be data-dependent, and what is very uncertain is the speed at which we travel and the time that it will take,” she added, noting there would be ‘bumps on the road’ ahead.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s ‘outstanding’ economy will grow more than expected this year, says the IMF

Next Story

Cost of renting a property surges in Spain’s Malaga: Summer sees prices soar up to €3,000 per week 

Latest from Economy

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather turnaround in Spain’s Malaga: Much-needed rain and storms to hit the province this weekend – including on the Costa del Sol

THE weather forecast in Malaga has made a dramatic turnaround

Cost of renting a property surges in Spain’s Malaga: Summer sees prices soar up to €3,000 per week 

SUMMER has seen rental prices soar up to €3,000 per