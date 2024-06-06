6 Jun, 2024 @ 18:05
Weather turnaround in Spain’s Malaga: Much-needed rain and storms to hit the province this weekend – including on the Costa del Sol

THE weather forecast in Malaga has made a dramatic turnaround with experts declaring a 100% chance of rain this weekend.

According to weather agency AEMET, storms will bring downpours in Antequera and Ronda on Saturday, June 8.

Showers are also very likely in Malaga city, with the wet conditions extending inland throughout the afternoon.

‘Blood rain’ warning for Spain: DANA will bring the bizarre weather phenomenon this week, say experts – after their previous prediction failed to materialise

In good news, the majority of the rainfall is expected to occur between 3am and 9am on Saturday, meaning it’s unlikely to disrupt your weekend plans.

Experts predict that up to 20 litres of rain per square metre could fall on Antequera, proving some much needed relief to drying crops.

Showers between Ronda and the Costa del Sol will see up to 10 litres per m2, according to weather expert Jose Luis Escudero, speaking to Diario Sur.

The storms are being brought by a so-called DANA weather front – which will also bring risk of ‘blood rain’ as it is being accompanied by a ‘haze’ of dust.

Maximum temperatures will drop to around 28C across the weekend on the Costa del Sol.

Laurence Dollimore

