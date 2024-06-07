7 Jun, 2024 @ 14:05
7 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Golf del Sur with pool garage – € 350,000

by
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Golf del Sur with pool garage - € 350

Penthouse

Golf del Sur, Tenerife

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 350,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Golf del Sur with pool garage - € 350,000

Introducing a luxurious two-bedroom, two-bathroom en-suite penthouse nestled in the picturesque south of Tenerife, boasting a breathtaking panoramic sea view. This exclusive residence is located in the coveted Golf del Sur area. As you step into this exquisite penthouse, you are greeted by a spacious and elegantly designed living space. The interior is adorned with classic style furniture and large windows that flood the rooms with natural light, creating an airy and inviting ambiance. The open-plan living and dining area seamlessly connects to a fully equipped kitchen, complete with top-of… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

