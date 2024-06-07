7 Jun, 2024 @ 14:06
7 Jun, 2024 @ 12:44
·
1 min read

Nearly a thousand tenants in Spain go on ‘rent strike’ against what they claim are abusive clauses from their ‘vulture fund’ landlord

by
flats spain

NEARLY a thousand tenants spread across a number of Madrid districts are going on a ‘rent strike’ in response to what they say are abusive clauses imposed by their landlord, which they describe as a ‘vulture fund’. 

According to the union Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid (Tenants of Madrid), the owner of their apartments, Nestar-Azora, has made use of a clause that has seen €900 a month rentals suddenly rise to €1,600. This is way in excess of the 3% yearly rise that is allowed for under Spanish law. 

These practices, the union claims, have already been declared illegal by the courts in Catalonia but are still being employed throughout the Madrid region. 

To make matters worse, two of the apartment blocks that have been affected by the rent rises are in fact publicly owned, but their management has been subcontracted to Nestor-Azora. 

Read more: Renting costs in Alicante soar by 40% since 2022

Families in the areas of Parla, Mostoles, Pinto, Villaverde, Carabanchel and Vallecas have opted to go on a ‘rent strike’ and will only pay the price that was agreed on their initial contract, and will not cover what the union describes as ‘abusive’ price rises. 

The tenants want to see these ‘illegal clauses’ eliminated from their contracts. 

“They are not ruling out legal action against Nestar-Azora if it does not comply with their demands and does not sit down to negotiate with the thousands of people affected,” the union said in a statement.

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

