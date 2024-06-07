Kylie Jenner visits Spain: Make-up mogul and reality star, 26, shares pictures from Mallorca trip

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have visited a famous beach spot in Spain’s Mallorca on a luxury private boat.

Mallorca is ever growing in popularity with international tourists and even celebrities aren’t immune.

Many famous faces have touched down on the island, including sports people like Roger Federer, actors like Michael Douglas and singers like Annie Lennox.

This year, stars have already descended on Mallorca, with Kendall and Kyle Jenner spending their vacations in the area.

Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

They uploaded photos of themselves enjoying the Mallorcan coastline on Tuesday, June 4.

The pair visited the magical, cala del Torrent de Pareis by a private boat, before paddle boarding.

Kylie called the visit a ‘core memory’ in her Instagram post, featuring photos and videos of their trip.

Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A popular beauty spot, the cala del Torrent de Pareis is found on the Sierra de Tramuntana coast in the north of the island.

Despite being just 30 metres long and 15 wide, the beach enamours anyone who can visit it thanks to its clean, turquoise waters and towering rocks.

It is now one of the island’s most popular spots and must be conserved for future generations to enjoy.

The ‘Natural Monument’ is home to many different species such as the Mallorcan midwife toad.

Visitors can drive, catch a boat, take the bus or train or book a tour to the coastline.

