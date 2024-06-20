20 Jun, 2024 @ 18:58
20 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Golf del Sur with pool – € 299,950

Apartment

Golf del Sur, Tenerife

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,950

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Golf del Sur with pool - € 299,950

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment, that is situated on a low rise development boasting 4 communal pools, one of which is heated and another is an adults only serenity pool. The manicured tropical gardens are well established and provide an array of colour and vibrancy to the open communal areas. The property is set over 2 levels and is practical in the distribution of the rooms. On the upper level, as you enter the apartment, you will find the main bedroom and bathroom, next you will discover the separate WC before reaching the well-equipped kitchen. The lounge/dining room is… See full property details

