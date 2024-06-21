23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:01
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Zenia with garage – € 225,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Zenia with garage - € 225

Villa

La Zenia, Alicante

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 225,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Zenia with garage - € 225,000

Magnificent semi-detached villa in La Zenia. The villa consists of 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a modern bathroom, a large cozy living room and a fully equipped kitchen. The villa has been completely renovated using high-quality materials and elegant modern design. The kitchen facades are made of natural wood, induction hob, dishwasher. The house is equipped with double-glazed German PVC windows, 50-inch 4k TV, air conditioning, washing machine, built-in wardrobes, wonderful bbq zone a solarium on the roof. La Zenia area will delight you with a variety of shops, including pharmacies,… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British tourist is stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Spain

Body dressed in a wetsuit is found floating by a paddlesurfer off popular beach on Spain's Costa Blanca
Next Story

Body dressed in a wetsuit is found floating by a paddlesurfer off popular beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The little-known town in Granada that has become one of the most in-demand locations for British property hunters

THE tiny town of Gualchos might not evoke the same
Weather warning for Spain: Temperatures to reach 40C in various parts of the country this week

Heat warning in Spain: State weather agency Aemet predicts highs of 40C in parts of the south TODAY

SPAIN’S Aemet state meteorological agency has issued a yellow warning