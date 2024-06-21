3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Zenia with garage – € 225,000

Villa La Zenia, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 225,000

Magnificent semi-detached villa in La Zenia. The villa consists of 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a modern bathroom, a large cozy living room and a fully equipped kitchen. The villa has been completely renovated using high-quality materials and elegant modern design. The kitchen facades are made of natural wood, induction hob, dishwasher. The house is equipped with double-glazed German PVC windows, 50-inch 4k TV, air conditioning, washing machine, built-in wardrobes, wonderful bbq zone a solarium on the roof. La Zenia area will delight you with a variety of shops, including pharmacies,…