23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:01
21 Jun, 2024 @ 14:49
1 min read

Body dressed in a wetsuit is found floating by a paddlesurfer off popular beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A PADDLESURFER spotted a body in a wetsuit floating in the sea off La Marina beach on the southern Costa Blanca on Friday morning.

He then contacted emergency services about the shock discovery.

The body was said to be at a ‘considerable’ distance from the shore and beyond the safety buoys.

GUARDIA CIVIL PATROL BOAT

The Informacion newspaper reported that it could be that of a Ukrainian diver who went missing three days ago.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat recovered the body and took it to Santa Pola.

A coroner was set to carry out an initial examination at the port, ahead of an autopsy being performed in Alicante.

On June 1, a 50-year-old man of Czech nationality drowned at La Marina beach in a sequence of eight drownings within a matter days on Alicante province.

Just south of La Marina, two men- including a British tourist- died at Guardamar’s Playa de Roqueta on June 7 as they tried to rescue two children who got into difficulty in the water.

