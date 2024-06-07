British tourist, 52, dies trying to save two young children in sea off Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BRITISH tourist and a Polish national drowned at a Costa Blanca beach on Friday when they went into the sea to save two children, aged 6 and 7, who had got into difficulty.

The tragedy happened at Guardamar’s Playa La Roqueta with up to eight people entering the water to help the youngsters who were struggling with the strong waves and current.

The summer lifeguard service had not yet been brought into service.

PLAYA LA ROQUETA, GUARDAMAR

The incident reportedly happened at around noon as gusts reached 60 km/h.

Exact details have not been disclosed but when two ambulances arrived at the beach, the two men had died.

The British man was aged 52 and the Pole was 46.

It’s not known whether either of them was related to the children.

A 39-year-old man with symptoms of drowning was taken to Torrevieja Hospital along with a 22-year-old man who was faint after swallowing water, and a 20-year-old woman suffering from shock and dizziness..

Their nationalities have not been disclosed.

It’s the third death from drowning at La Roqueta beach within 24 hours after a 68-year-old Israeli died on Thursday afternoon.

Guardamar mayor, Jose Luis Saez, said: “The sea conditions are very dangerous, with strong dragging currents making bathing unadvisable.”

The death toll at La Roqueta adds to five drownings last weekend and Monday on the Costa Blanca.

Lives were lost at beaches in Benissa, La Marina(Elche), Calpe, the Orihuela Costa, and Torrevieja.