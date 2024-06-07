Cyber sex predator cons young children to send him pornographic images in exchange for video game virtual currencies in Spain

A MAN has been arrested in Murcia for allegedly tricking underage girls into sending him pornographic material via a phone app.

The 22-year-old Bolivian national is accused of posing as an eight or nine-year-old girl on a gaming app to encourage children to join him on the the Zangi messaging app.

He then persuaded youngsters to send him sexual content in exchange for virtual currency.

READ MORE:

SUSPECT’S PHONE CHECKED

The Guardia Civil discovered over two terabytes of material stored in the cloud and on various computer support equipment.

Hard drives. pen drives, and memory cards were seized with over 300 child pornography videos discovered so far.

The man has been charged with showing pornographic material to minors, the sexual assault of a minor under 16 years of age, and recruiting and using children to make pornographic material.

The suspect used the pseudonym ‘Galletita’ on an online gaming platform and built up a long-term relationship with the minors through deception.

Once he gained their trust, he convinced them to install the ‘Zangi’ app to interact with them with more privacy, calling himself ‘Alicia your boss’.

He sent them 108 videos of child pornography, instructing them to imitate the same obscene postures, in exchange for virtual currency for video games.

After receiving the new items, he then prepared and edited the material to swap them for others in ‘closed’ paedophile groups on the ‘dark web’.

“You can’t imagine the content of those videos,” a spokesman for the Guardia investigating team said.

The Guardia Civil in Logroño- La Rioja got involved last December when the parents of two daughters aged under 9 reported that they had sent image and video files to a stranger which featured them naked and performing intimate touching.

The man was remanded into custody after a court appearance.