THIS popular day trip from Barcelona could introduce a tourist tax charging tourists €5 a day to enter 

A POPULAR day trip destination from Barcelona is considering a tourist tax which would see visitors charged €5 to enter the old town.

Beautiful beaches and stunning architecture under an hour away from Barcelona, it’s no wonder Stiges has become a popular day trip from the city.

However, overcrowding and mass tourism has now led the area to consider implementing a Venice style ‘tourist tax’.

Playa de la Ribera is a great place to enjoy the views of Stiges.

This would see visitors pay €5 a day to enter the old town.

The measure would only apply to those who have not booked accommodation in the area.

It is designed to prevent overcrowding, improve residents quality of life and encourage visitors to stay longer.

Stiges is known for its beaches, old town, film festival and thriving gay community.

The old town’s cobbled streets are full of modernist mansions built by traders who gained their fortune in the Americas.

Visitors must explore the alleys of cute shops and bars, before taking a peek at the Palacio Maricel.

The Palacio Maricel is known for its unique blue and white colour scheme.

The majestic house is known for its lavish rooms and excellent views.

Another must visit is the Parroquia de Sant Bartomeu i Santa Tecla, with sweeping sea views from the old wall.

Stiges is also known for its beaches, including Playa de la Fragata, Playa Balmins and Playa de Sant Sebastia.

The latter was even chosen as the New York Times best urban beach thanks to its soft sand, closeness to the centre and lovely views.

The town is also well-known for its annual film festival and strong gay community, with many LGBT friendly bars throughout town.