25 Jun, 2024 @ 15:41
25 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage – € 635,000

Flat

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 635,000

Fantastic opportunity to purchase a brand-new exterior apartment with sea views next to the exclusive area of Portixol, located on the sixth floor of a modern building constructed in 2022 surrounded by greenery with a pool, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. The spacious and comfortable property enjoys a southwest orientation that ensures ideal natural lighting throughout the day and consists of a large living room with dining area, modern fully equipped open kitchen, two beautiful bedrooms with comfortable built-in wardrobes, and two full bathrooms. The layout includes a terrace… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

