2 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage – € 635,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 635,000

Fantastic opportunity to purchase a brand-new exterior apartment with sea views next to the exclusive area of Portixol, located on the sixth floor of a modern building constructed in 2022 surrounded by greenery with a pool, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. The spacious and comfortable property enjoys a southwest orientation that ensures ideal natural lighting throughout the day and consists of a large living room with dining area, modern fully equipped open kitchen, two beautiful bedrooms with comfortable built-in wardrobes, and two full bathrooms. The layout includes a terrace… See full property details