British man is found after disappearing in national park in Spain’s Tenerife

A BRITISH man has been found after going missing in a Tenerife national park during the search for teen, Jay Slater.

AN UNNAMED hiker was found in Asomada Canyon on Friday, June 21, as police searched for missing British teen, Jay Slater.

The 51-year-old Scotsman got lost in the Parque Rural de Teno, the same park where Jay was last located.

The Guardia Civil have been searching for Jay alongside using drones and specialised dogs.

Photo: Guardia Civil

According to local police: “Locals observed how said hiker entered very early into an area of ??difficult access not suitable for travel and after several hours passed without him returning to the starting point, they alerted the agents who were at that time in the area searching for missing young man, Jay Slater.

“Tired and disoriented, he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine.”

Jay went missing on Monday, June 17, after attending a three-day rave festival on the island.

He attended an afterparty and went back with two British men, who had an Airbnb in the village of Masca.

After missing the bus home, Jay informed his friend Lucy Mae West and mother, Debbie Duncan, he was going to attempt the 11 hour walk home to his accommodation in the south of the island.

Mum, Debbie Duncan, has flown out to Tenerife to help with the search.

He later called Lucy at around 08:50am to say he was lost in the mountains, dehydrated and low on phone battery.

Despite some possible witness sightings and CCTV footage captured at 06:00pm on Monday, there have been no credible leads.

Spanish firefighters and Guardia Civil continue to comb the Parque Rural de Teno area, focussing on a 2,000ft deep ravine and outhouses as the search enters its ninth day.

The case has prompted widespread speculation on social media since it was revealed Jay was completing a community order for his part in a gang attack which left the victim with a split skull.

Others have also questioned a GoFundMe page setup to raise funds following Jay’s disappearance, as the beneficiary of the money has frequently changed.

