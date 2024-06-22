23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:04
22 Jun, 2024 @ 17:51
·
1 min read

Jay Slater latest: Mother of missing British teenager reveals alleged second sighting in Tenerife – as sniffer dogs scour 2,000ft-deep ravine

by

SNIFFER dogs are continuing to help in the desperate search for missing British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife. 

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Lancashire, vanished from mountainous terrain at the Rural de Teno National Park on Monday morning. 

Spanish firefighters, rescue dog teams and police officers have now been searching for the teen for six days. 

Lancashire Police offered their assistance but were told by the local authorities that they are ‘satisfied that they have the resources they need.’ 

They are said to be scouring a 2,000ft-deep ravine in hopes of finding the lad, although his mother Debbie Duncan still fears he may have been kidnapped. 

MISSING: Jay Slater

Jay had been holidaying with friends in the resort of Playa de las Americas, on the south of the island. 

Between 3am and 6am on Monday morning he left the NRG music festival at Papagayo nightclub with two men he had met, and drove to Teno park in the north west of the island. 

The last confirmed sighting of Jay was at 8.15am on Monday, when he was spotted by local woman Ophelia Medina Hernandez in the tiny town of Masca. 

She told The Times she saw him by a bus stop and that ‘he was walking normally but a bit quickly.’

She added: “People don’t get lost here.” 

Jay’s mother Debbie told MailOnline that there has since been another unconfirmed sighting. 

She said someone claimed to have seen a man that looked like Jay walking back down a road, adding: “He was with two men looking a bit worse for wear, and they were by a church, this guy has come forward and told police about it and they are looking into it… they said it was about 6pm which is 10 hours after he was seen by the lady in the village.”

Happier times: Jay with his mother Debbie and brother Zak

Debbie vowed to stay in Tenerife for ‘as long as it takes’ her to find her son. 

She added: “It’s just so difficult not knowing where he is, the area and the terrain is tough…

“I’ve said to you before if someone does have him, I don’t really want to say anything and it’s something the police are looking at but we just don’t know what’s happened.”

It comes as a GoFundMe set up by a family friend to help fund the search and the family’s stay surpassed €30,000 today. 

