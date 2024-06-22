23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:03
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Coma with pool garage – € 499,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Coma with pool garage - € 499

Apartment

Sa Coma, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 499,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Coma with pool garage - € 499,000

This spacious penthouse apartment in Sa Coma offers a welcoming atmosphere. With a generous living area of approx. 108m² and three comfortable bedrooms, this apartment is ideal for families or friends looking for appealing accommodation. The open-plan living and dining area offers plenty of space for relaxation and convivial meals. The adjoining fitted kitchen with serving hatch integrates seamlessly into the space and the utility room provides additional storage space and convenience. The apartment has two bathrooms: one has been recently modernized and now offers a spacious walk-in shower,… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

