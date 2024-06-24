Is this Jay Slater? New CCTV image brings fresh hope for clues as search for missing Brit focuses on outhouses near mountainous village in Tenerife

NEW CCTV images have brought fresh hope to the case of missing teen Jay Slater as the search enters its second week, focussing on outhouses in Tenerife’s mountainous area.

THE family of missing 19-year-old Brit, Jay Slater, are hoping new CCTV images could shed new light on the case.

Slater went missing some seven days ago, after attending a three day music festival in Tenerife.

READ MORE: Mother of missing British teenager reveals alleged second sighting in Tenerife – as sniffer dogs scour 2,000ft-deep ravine

This could be the last known image of Jay Slater, captured in Santiago de Teide.

After the festival, the apprentice bricklayer went to a nightclub, where he made friends with other tourists he would eventually leave the club with in the early hours of the morning.

He left the Playa de las Americas venue, with the two men he had just met.

Jay went back to their Airbnb in Masca, a small village in the northwestern mountain village, more than 20 miles away.

At 7:30am on Monday, June 17, he posted a Snapchat in the doorway of the property, tagging the location as Parque Rural de Teno.

He reportedly missed the bus home to the accommodation where he was staying with friends on the south of the island.

Despite the 11-hour-walk ahead of him, he is believed to have set off on foot.

The last confirmed sighting of the British teen was at around 8am on Monday, when a woman claims she told him the next bus was due at 10am.

She then saw him set off on foot, before driving past him as he ‘walked fast.’

READ MORE: Loved ones of missing Brit, 19, say ‘something sinister is going on’ as search for teen enters fourth day in Spain’s Tenerife

Close family: Jay with his mother Debbie and brother Zak, who have both flown out to help with search efforts.

Then, Jay made a panicked call to his friend, Lucy Mae Law, telling her he was ‘lost in the mountains with one percent battery and no water’.

His phone cut out, showing his last location as the Rural de Teno national park at 8:50am.

Despite not being seen or heard from since, the family are hopeful after a new CCTV image has emerged.

The blurry image was captured by a webcam in Santiago de Teide at around 06:00 pm on Monday night.

Almost ten hours after his phone’s last live location, the CCTV shows Jay walking close to the San Fernando Rey church, some 15 miles from the club and 3.5 miles from the area where his mobile phone last pinged.

It also matches reports that Jay’s mother had been told by a witness that they saw someone matching her son’s description sitting on a bench with two men.

However, local police have not confirmed the sighting, saying ‘nothing has been ruled out and nothing has been ruled in.’

It comes as search efforts are closing in on the ravine near where Jay was last seen, as well as several outhouses.

According the MailOnline, the search is mostly being carried out by firefighters and Guardia Civil agents.

They also reported the search party seemed ‘noticeably smaller’ compared to previous days and seemed to narrow their efforts, which had previously spanned around the village of Masca.

Speaking about the CCTV footage, a family member said: “It looks like him and is certainly a man’s shape, but we just don’t know. It was taken near the church where a witness says he saw him so we have to keep hoping.’

According to Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan, 55, the witness claimed: “He was with two men looking a bit worse for wear, and they were by a church.

READ MORE: Timeline of disappearance of British tourist Jay Slater

“They said it was about 6pm which is ten hours after he was seen by the lady in the village but if it was him what was he doing there and who are these two men?

“All I know is that I am going to stay here for as long as it takes, I’m not going home unless it’s with Jay. I’m not going anywhere until they find him.”

The search has now entered its eighth day and has been concentrated on the Masca gorge for the last six days.

Now, officers have focussed their efforts on small buildings near to where Jay’s phone last pinged.

Guardia Civil officers were spotted peering into blue barrels outside one of the buildings.

On Friday, it emerged that Lancashire police offered to help Spanish police but were turned down.

That day, Debbie spent over eight hours with police in Los Cristianos, on the south of the island, where they explained their search and showed her maps of the area they had been combing.

According to Debbie, she was ‘screaming and shouting’ when she found out they had declined her offer.

She told the MailOnline: “They told me they had used dogs and drones and then they said Lancashire police had offered their resources but they turned it down, but I think that would have really helped.

“I would feel happier if our people were over helping.”

It comes as Lucy was also questioned again by Spanish police, who wanted to confirm timings with her.

Debbie also posted on Facebook today, addressing concerns over a GoFundMe page which has attracted £32,000 in donations.

She wrote: “’I really am saddened by all your comments. You seem to be so bothered about this GoFundMe page. I really hope I am not taking my son home in a body bag.”

READ MORE: Missing Brit’s final social media post emerges as desperate search to find bricklayer, 19, continues in remote area of Spain’s Tenerife