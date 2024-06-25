26 Jun, 2024 @ 00:00
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Jun, 2024 @ 15:45
··
1 min read

Major resort in Spain plans to fine tourists €750 for peeing in the sea

by
Major resort in Spain plans to fine tourists €750 for peeing in the sea

BATHERS who decide to relieve themselves in the sea at Marbella’s beaches will be fined up to €750.

The measure makes up part of the new ordinance for the use and enjoyment of the municipality’s beaches.

It was initially approved by a plenary session of Marbella council last Friday, but the proposals now have to go on public display and for consultation before becoming law.

READ MORE:

The draft ordinance consists of 73 articles and two annexes to cover Marbella’s 25 beaches, coupled with lifeguard service schedules.

What it does not make clear is how urinators will be identified for what the document describes as a minor infraction and is referred to as a ‘physiological evacuation at sea and on the beach’.

The sanction is not new, having been in place since 2004. but fines previously went as high as €300.

Other regulations prohibit playing ball and paddle games in water areas where other beach users may be disturbed.

Parties, public events or competitions may not be held on beaches without prior authorisation.

Also facing a fine is leaving an umbrella planted in the sand to reserve a place on the beach.

It will forbidden to discard cigarette butts, as well as food scraps.

Access of dogs to beaches is prohibited, as well as bathing them in the sea.

They will only be able to go onto a beach If it has been specially designated for dogs.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain plans nationwide crackdown on tourist flats: Locals will be given the right to veto Airbnb-style lets
Previous Story

Spain plans nationwide crackdown on tourist flats: Locals will be given the right to veto Airbnb-style lets

Useless thieves who robbed a hotel in Spain are arrested after their getaway vehicle gets stuck in a sand dune
Next Story

Useless thieves who robbed a hotel in Spain are arrested after their getaway vehicle gets stuck in a sand dune

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British hiker ‘rescued’ by Jay Slater search team in Tenerife insists he did NOT need saving

A BRITISH hiker ‘rescued’ by Jay Slater search team in

Diplo is being investigated by Spanish police over ‘illegal’ rave in protected Ibiza beauty spot

DIPLO is being investigated by Spanish police for throwing an