Major resort in Spain plans to fine tourists €750 for peeing in the sea

BATHERS who decide to relieve themselves in the sea at Marbella’s beaches will be fined up to €750.

The measure makes up part of the new ordinance for the use and enjoyment of the municipality’s beaches.

It was initially approved by a plenary session of Marbella council last Friday, but the proposals now have to go on public display and for consultation before becoming law.

The draft ordinance consists of 73 articles and two annexes to cover Marbella’s 25 beaches, coupled with lifeguard service schedules.

What it does not make clear is how urinators will be identified for what the document describes as a minor infraction and is referred to as a ‘physiological evacuation at sea and on the beach’.

The sanction is not new, having been in place since 2004. but fines previously went as high as €300.

Other regulations prohibit playing ball and paddle games in water areas where other beach users may be disturbed.

Parties, public events or competitions may not be held on beaches without prior authorisation.

Also facing a fine is leaving an umbrella planted in the sand to reserve a place on the beach.

It will forbidden to discard cigarette butts, as well as food scraps.

Access of dogs to beaches is prohibited, as well as bathing them in the sea.

They will only be able to go onto a beach If it has been specially designated for dogs.