Useless thieves who robbed a hotel in Spain are arrested after their getaway vehicle gets stuck in a sand dune

VALENCIA Policia Local officers rushed to help a car trapped in a sand dune on Playa El Saler, and discovered two thieves inside who had robbed a nearby hotel.
The men, 32 and 36, were asleep and appeared to have been drinking when they were roused from their slumbers.
Officers spotted a variety of objects on the back seat including several bedside lamps, an old printer, cases, and a black speaker.
All of the objects had been ransacked from the Sidi Saler Hotel which was abandoned in 2011.
Equipment used in robberies including a blowtorch, a screwdriver, a hammer, and a torch were also discovered.
Police verified that the car had been used in various crimes in recent weeks across different towns in the L’Horta Sud region.
The 32-year-old driver was also found not to have a valid driving licence and further inquiries revealed that the car had been stolen.
It was lifted out of the sand and immobilised as the police tried to locate its owner.
A spate of thefts have been reported recently concerning the Sidi Saler Hotel and on one occasion, kitchen cutlery was taken and carried out in several boxes.