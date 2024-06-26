26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:37
26 Jun, 2024 @ 12:12
1 min read

Apocalyptic weather hits Spain: Hail, rain and thunderstorms wreak havoc in Madrid as ‘DANA’ weather front threatens more chaos this weekend

by
A hailstorm that hit Madrid on June 25, 2024
TUESDAY was an otherwise normal June day in the Spanish capital, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 20s. But the apparent calm was shattered in several Madrid neighbourhoods toward 8pm as a sudden hailstorm hit. 

Photos and videos shared on social media showed apocalyptic scenes of areas such as Moncloa to the east of the city, which had been plunged into a grey-tinged gloom as winds whipped trees and hailstones rained down. 

Read more: Summer 2024 in Spain will be ‘much hotter than usual’, warns state weather agency Aemet

The conditions saw trees felled, in one case at least smashing through a car windscreen, as well as damage to umbrellas on sidewalk cafes and balconies. 

The hailstones were as large as three centimetres across in some cases, and roads had to be closed in areas such as the Castellana boulevard, home to one of the city’s business districts. 

The extreme weather began at around 7.30pm and was accompanied by claps of thunder. 

The conditions were caused by a weather front known in Spanish as a ‘DANA’, which is an isolated area of depression high in the atmosphere. They often wreak havoc in Spain thanks to bringing high levels of sudden rainfall that can often cause flash floods and severe damage to urban areas, roads and transport systems. 

More severe weather is forecast as the week continues and the DANA moves across the peninsula, with Friday likely to be the worst day. 

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

