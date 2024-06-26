British police confirm that body found in river in northern city of York is that of a young Spaniard who went missing in February

POLICE in the UK have confirmed that a body found last week in a river near to the northern English city of York is that of young Spaniard Seth Jimenez Martin, who went missing on February 24.

The news was confirmed by the family of the youngster, who was from the Canary Island of Tenerife.

“With our broken hearts, we must share the most devastating news we could ever have to deliver,” read a statement issued by his relatives. “Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel at this time.”

A missing persons poster for Seth Jimenez Martin. Credit: X

Martin was living in York at the time of his disappearance in February, and was last seen near to the River Ouse in Rawcliffe, Yorkshire.

The family’s worst fears were heightened around 10 days ago, when North Yorkshire Police announced that they had found a body in the river.

According to the authorities, the recovered corpse showed no signs of a violent death.

The family of Martin has also requested to be left in peace so that they can ‘assimilate this loss’.