26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:37
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Jun, 2024 @ 11:49
·
1 min read

British police confirm that body found in river in northern city of York is that of a young Spaniard who went missing in February

by
Missing Spaniard Seth Jimenez Martin, whose body has been found in York
Credit: X

POLICE in the UK have confirmed that a body found last week in a river near to the northern English city of York is that of young Spaniard Seth Jimenez Martin, who went missing on February 24. 

The news was confirmed by the family of the youngster, who was from the Canary Island of Tenerife. 

“With our broken hearts, we must share the most devastating news we could ever have to deliver,” read a statement issued by his relatives. “Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel at this time.”

Read more: British hiker ‘rescued’ by Jay Slater search team in Tenerife insists he did NOT need saving

Missing Spaniard Seth Jimenez Martin, whose body has been found in York
A missing persons poster for Seth Jimenez Martin. Credit: X

Martin was living in York at the time of his disappearance in February, and was last seen near to the River Ouse in Rawcliffe, Yorkshire. 

The family’s worst fears were heightened around 10 days ago, when North Yorkshire Police announced that they had found a body in the river. 

According to the authorities, the recovered corpse showed no signs of a violent death.

The family of Martin has also requested to be left in peace so that they can ‘assimilate this loss’. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution
Previous Story

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez cancels his agenda for two days due to ‘personal reasons’

A hailstorm that hit Madrid on June 25, 2024
Next Story

Apocalyptic weather hits Spain: Hail, rain and thunderstorms wreak havoc in Madrid as ‘DANA’ weather front threatens more chaos this weekend

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Ex-Nicola Bulley detective joins search for missing teen Jay Slater in Tenerife as investigation enters its tenth day

A TOP British investigator who worked on the Nicola Bulley
Pedro Sanchez cancels engagements due to death of wife Begoña Gomez's father

Pedro Sanchez cancels engagements due to death of wife Begoña Gomez’s father

THE REASON behind Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, cancelling his engagements