British hiker ‘rescued’ by Jay Slater search team in Tenerife insists he did NOT need saving

AS the search for Jay Slater continues in Tenerife, a British hiker ‘saved’ by the Guardia Civil claims he did not need help.

David Larkin, 51, was picked up on Friday, June 21, while search crews were out looking for the missing British teen.

Guardia Civil quickly posted on social media, claiming they saved a ‘tired and disorientated’ Brit from the mountainous terrain.

Despite Guardia Civil claims he was ‘disorientated’, David claims he didn’t need to be saved.

But David, an ‘experienced hiker’, says he knew what he was doing all along.

He was visiting the island from Scotland and told The Mail: “I can tell you now; I wasn’t tired and I wasn’t disoriented, and I didn’t need rescuing.

“I think there was a lot lost in translation when they saw him and I explained to them I had water, I was wearing layers, I had my rucksack with food and I’m an experienced hiker.

“I think they want to show how good they are, but I certainly didn’t saving.

“I feel so sorry for the boy’s family and hope he’s found soon.”

MISSING: Jay Slater

Originally from Northern Ireland, David said he was ‘embarrassed’ as he knows the trails well and says he did not need help.

The hiker had been staying in a rural one-bedroom hut perched on the edge of a cliff.

He said: “I went into the canyon and I saw the helicopters looking and thought they were looking for the lad but I didn’t for one minute think they would end up picking me up.

“I don’t want to appear ungrateful, and I thanked them for their concern but I was fine.”

Guardia Civil claimed he had ventured into ‘difficult’ terrain that was ‘not suitable.’

After he failed to return to the start point a few hours after beginning the hike, locals alerted search teams.

The Guardia Civil posted on Facebook, claiming: “Tired and disoriented, he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine.”

Agents have been concentrating their search for Jay Slater, a 19-year-old Brit who vanished from the Rural de Teno National Park on Monday, June 17.

Drones, sniffer dogs and helicopters have been involved in the search, focussed on the mountainous ‘badlands’ area of the Masca ravine.

