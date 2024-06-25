25 Jun, 2024 @ 23:59
25 Jun, 2024 @ 18:04
Diplo is being investigated by Spanish police over ‘illegal’ rave in protected Ibiza beauty spot

by

DIPLO is being investigated by Spanish police for throwing an ‘illegal’ rave on the party island of Ibiza. 

Hundreds of people swarmed the Cala d’Hort viewpoint in es Vedra on Monday afternoon, where the American DJ was playing a set. 

The 45-year-old had promoted the session on his social media channels, which showed dozens of people dancing to his electronic beats. 

However he is now being probed by the Sant Josep City Council and local police for potentially breaking the law. 

In a statement, the council ‘strongly condemned’ the party, which was held ‘without permission’ and in a ‘highly protected’ beauty spot that is already suffering damage due to the hordes of influencers that flock there each summer. 

DJ Diplo himself shared videos of the party on his Instagram stories. 

Partygoers are seen dancing to Diplo’s beats in a protected beauty spot
Diplo promoting his ‘illegal’ rave on social media

The City Council said in a statement: “The space where this event was held is an EU  Protected Area and is part of the Natura 2000 Network, in addition to being a Natural Area of ??Special Interest, among other environmental protection figures. 

“A vulnerable area in which these type of illegal activities create the risk of fires, noise problems, waste and, of course, endanger the safety of those attending.”

The Sant Josep Local Police are investigating the event and ‘will act accordingly’, reports Diario de Ibiza.

The Olive Press has contacted a representative for Diplo for comment.

Laurence Dollimore

