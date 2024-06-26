26 Jun, 2024 @ 13:38
26 Jun, 2024 @ 11:20
British tourist is seriously injured after falling off balcony in Spain’s Mallorca

A BRITISH tourist was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when he fell four metres from a first-floor balcony in Palma’s Sa Gerreria district.

The incident happened at around 12.45am at an apartment block on Calle Gerreria.

The 27-year-old man- according to eyewitnesses- leant out of the window twice and was said to be in an agitated state.

SON ESPASES HOSPITAL, PALMA

Some reports suggested the Brit had taken a cocktail of drugs, namely cocaine and ketamine.

The Palma Policia Local and the Policia Nacional went to the scene along with an ambulance.

Paramedics stabilised the man’s condition as he suffered multiple contusions.

He was then taken to Son Espases Hospital.

The Policia Nacional are investigating what happened but early indications are that nobody else was involved.

