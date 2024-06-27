Peggotty’s Fish and Chips is the Pukka chippy in Estepona

Established on the Costa del Sol for over 20 years, Peggotty’s is a family run business offering only the finest fish and chips.

They also offer all the traditional dishes including Pukka Pies, saveloy and scampi, with plenty of curry sauce, mushy peas and gravy.

Whatever you choose, your side of chips will always be soft on the inside and crispy on the outside thanks to the dutch cooking method and clean vegetable oil, which is changed every day.

If you’re not a fish fan, why not try their delicious flame-grilled ribs, southern fried chicken or homemade chicken burgers?

In celebration of the Euros, they’re also offering special snack boxes filled to the brim with your choice of fish goujons or two pieces of southern fried chicken alongside chips and a soft drink or small beer, all for just €10.

The deal is available during games, which will be shown on the terrace on a 65 inch TV.

Over the years, Peggotty’s has been visited by many famous footballers including Ian Callaghan, Tim Sherwood, Jermaine Jenas and Roy Evans.

It has also received the stamp of approval from celebrity chef Phil Vickery, business mogul Lord Sugar and singer Cilla Black.

In their twenty year history, Peggotty’s has undergone many changes and since Xanthe and Gino took over the business from her parents in January, they have refurbished the expansive restaurant.

Now, they have air conditioning, fans and heating so you’re comfortable whatever the weather.

Available to eat in or takeaway from 6pm Monday to Saturday, in El Pilar, Estepona (exit after Diana Park).

Checkout their Facebook page “Peggotty’s Finest Fish and Chips” for posts and updates as well as the takeaway and restaurant menu.