27 Jun, 2024 @ 15:01
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jun, 2024 @ 15:25
·
1 min read

Weather warnings in Spain: Blood rain and HAIL hit Andalucia and beyond due to freak ‘gota fria’ – these are the areas on alert

by

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued across Spain amid a freak ‘gota fria’ that threatens to bring ‘blood rain’, hail and thunderstorms.

The so-called DANA weather front (an area of high, isolated depression), is bursting through the Gulf of Cadiz today, dragging with it a batch of mud-filled air from North Africa.

According to Marta Almarcha, a meteorologist at the respected Eltiempo.es, this will likely bring yet another episode of so-called ‘blood rain’ – a phenomenon that sees falling rain drops pick up mud particles from the air before leaving them on buildings and cars.

According to forecasters, the hazy air will arrive today and leave ‘high concentrations of suspended dust on the islands and in areas of the peninsula.’

The hazy air will move eastwards and away from Spain by Friday, however the rain will continue.

According to Almarcha, the ‘blood rain’ will be spotty but ‘widely distributed’, with affected areas including inland Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha and potentially Madrid, Castilla y Leon and Extremedura.

Areas under alert on Friday, according to Aemet

It comes after hail fell on the Costa del Sol overnight, with chunks of icy rain filmed falling in Fuengirola.

Meanwhile, state weather agency Aemet has placed the Axarquia on yellow alert for strong rainfall from 10pm tonight until 9am on Friday.

Much of Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen are under similar alerts for rain, but extended until 12pm tomorrow. They are also under alert for strong thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Salamanca and Avila, in central northern Spain, are on orange alert for rain and storms.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain tipped as favourites to win Euro 2024 as tournament enters knockout stages
Previous Story

Spain tipped as favourites to win Euro 2024 as tournament enters knockout stages

Next Story

Peggotty’s Fish and Chips is the Pukka chippy in Estepona

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Train wars in Spain: Government-run operator Renfe takes action against rival over 'too low' prices

Train wars in Spain: Government-run operator Renfe takes action against rival over ‘too low’ prices

SPAIN’S public rail company Renfe will complain to the European

British tourists are branded a ‘plague’ in Spain: Malaga locals say their city ‘stinks of guiris and beer at 11am’ – ahead of huge protest this weekend

TOURISTS have been branded a ‘plague’ by locals in southern