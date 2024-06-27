Spain tipped as favourites to win Euro 2024 as tournament enters knockout stages

SPAIN have become the favourites along with host country Germany to win Euro 2024 as the tournament gears up for the knock-out stages.

If both win their last 16 matches, they will meet in the quarter-finals.

“It doesn’t cost anything to dream, but we need to keep our feet on the ground,” was the reaction of Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente despite the side all three group games without conceding a goal.

SPAIN CELEBRATE GOAL AGAINST ALBANIA- MONDAY

That matched the performance of Italy at the last Euros, when they went on to win the trophy by beating England in the final at Wembley.

Spain’s last-16 tie, this Sunday in Cologne, will be against Georgia, who lost 3-1 and 7-1 to Spain the Euros qualifying stages.

Hungary had been predicted to be Spain’s opponents if the form book worked out, but that changed following Wednesday night’s win for Georgia over Portugal.

If Spain are victorious, they will then face the winner of the clash between Denmark and Germany.

Global sports broadcaster ESPN has produced a power rankings table that puts Spain at the top with praise for an ‘irresistable’ and ‘dominant’ performance in the 1-0 win over Italy.

“They set a benchmark for performance at these finals,” ESPN added.

“Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are thrilling from the wings while Fabian Ruiz is having the tournament of his life in midfield; and, despite several changes to personnel, the defence are yet to concede.”

“It’s clear they deserve top spot in this ranking. They’re the side to beat,” ESPN concluded.