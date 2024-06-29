29 Jun, 2024 @ 09:01
Body of missing British tourist is found in Spain after he disappeared in the mountains

A MISSING British tourist has been found dead after disappearing in the mountains on Monday.

The unnamed 70-year-old vanished while hiking in the Pyrenees, sparking a days-long search by Spanish authorities.

The Guardia Civil force said the Brit was found at 1pm on Thursday, near the Aspe peak of the mountain range.

The body was discovered by three members of the search team, who arranged to have the corpse airlifted to a nearby mountain refuge.

According to the Guardia Civil, they had received a call from Interpol at around 6pm on Monday.

They said they feared the man was injured or lost and that they had managed to find his last known location by tracking his electronic bracelet.

However despite being sent the coordinates, the Brit was not found by Spanish police until three days later.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

