Shock in Spain after three women ‘are murdered by male relatives’: Victims in Andalucia include a mother and daughter and a 76-year-old

THREE women have been found murdered in less than 24 hours in the southern Spanish region of Andalucia.

Police are treating the deaths as cases of gender-based violence, which continues to be a scourge across the country.

Two of the victims were a mother and daughter, aged 45 and 20, who were found shot to death in a house in Zafarraya, Granada, on Friday night.

The main suspect, the ex-partner of the young woman, took his own life after the killings.

The body of the 34-year-old was found inside his own home after he shot himself in the head. The Guardia Civil is still investigating the events.

Police at the scene in Fuengirola (Credit: Instagram/Fuengirolasequeja)

Meanwhile in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol, a 76-year-old woman was found strangled to death inside her home shortly after 10pm last night.

Her partner, a 75-year-old man, is the prime suspect after attempting to take his own life by ingesting pills. He remains in custody after being arrested by the Policia Nacional.

It is believed the victims had never previously reported the men for domestic violence, reports Rtve.

If you are at risk of domestic violence, you can call 016, a dedicated 24-hour hotline that speaks 53 different languages.