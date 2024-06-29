Men’s penises ‘shrink with age’ and ‘become thinner if you smoke’, says leading urologist in Spain

A LEADING Spanish urologist has released a new book that contains a few uncomfortable home truths for men.

Blanca Madurga, a doctor from Hospital del Mar in Cadiz, has claimed that men’s penises shrink as they get older due to their decreasing testosterone levels.

In further bad news for smokers, Madurga claims that the habit causes the blood vessels in the penis to shrink.

This can weaken a man’s erection by as much as 25%.

Men often have such a hard time admitting to erectile dysfunction – as well as premature ejaculation – that they often don’t go to the doctor’s until the problem is very severe.

“Then the treatment is more difficult and we have to go to surgery,” Madurga said.

It is all contained in her enjoyably readable new book, Everything you need to know about the penis and never dared to ask (Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el pene y nunca te atreviste a preguntar).

The urologist emphasises the importance of addressing these taboos, offering men advice on when and how to seek professional help for sexual dysfunctions, which are often more treatable than they believe.

The book, published by Editorial Planeta, aims to encourage open discussions about male sexual health, challenging the stigmas that keep many men suffering in silence.

Madurga’s findings also include intriguing connections between lifestyle choices and sexual health, such as improved sexual potency when smokers quit, and dietary impacts on physical development.

Her work serves as a clarion call for a more informed and open conversation about male health issues, ensuring men feel more comfortable seeking the help they need.