29 Jun, 2024 @ 09:01
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Jun, 2024 @ 09:50
1 min read

Gibraltar duo cause shock upset with victory over arch rivals Spain in World Cup of Darts

by

GIBRALTAR scored an unlikely victory over arch rivals Spain at the World Cup of Darts, a pairs tournament featuring some of the world’s best players including Michael van Gerwen and world champion Luke Humphires.

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt made history for the Rock after the tungsten tossers triumphed by four legs to three in a thrilling encounter against their Spanish counterparts.

Spain’s Jesus Noguera narrowly missed a dart at D20 to win the deciding leg before Galliano pinned D9 to spark jubilant scenes in Frankfurt, Germany.

READ MORE: Darts competition scandal in Gibraltar

The Gibraltarian duo received vocal support from a large group of English football fans who were in the area ahead of Sunday’s crunch Euro 2024 last 16 tie against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen. 

Unfortunately, the pair – the youngest in the tournament – were unable to progress from Group K into the knockout stages after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden, who had previously secured a whitewash win over Spain in impressive fashion.

Friday’s victory is just the third time the Gibraltar team have tasted victory at the World Cup of Darts – a duo consisting of Dyson Parody and Manuel Vilerio defeated Italy in 2015, whilst Hewitt and Galliano conquered minnows Guyana in the tournament last year.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mossos car
Previous Story

Police in Spain’s Barcelona dismantle child sex abuse ring: 16 arrests made following two-year investigation

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Mossos car

Police in Spain’s Barcelona dismantle child sex abuse ring: 16 arrests made following two-year investigation

POLICE in Barcelona have made 16 arrests as part of
Cancer is leading cause of death in Spain

Cancer becomes leading cause of death in Spain for first time according to 2023 mortality figures

CANCER has become the leading cause of death in Spain