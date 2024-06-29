BREAKING: Body is found floating in the sea off popular tourist beach in Spain

THE body of a man has been found floating off a popular tourist beach in Spain.

The discovery was made at around 3.30am this morning in the waters off the Costa del Sol.

According to a statement by the the 112 Emergency Service this evening, the unidentified man was 75 years old.

The authorities received a call this morning to report a body floating near the shore of Benalmadena beach.

The area is hugely popular with British tourists and expats, and is just a short drive from Malaga airport.

Policia Nacional, Policia Local and paramedics raced to the scene but could do nothing but confirm his death.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed the body was found by local fisherman.

There were also claims that the victim was an Irish tourist, but this has not been confirmed by any official authority.