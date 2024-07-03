3 Jul, 2024
3 Jul, 2024 @ 15:37
··
1 min read

Shooting in Madrid: CCTV shows terrifying moment shotgun-wielding man opens fire in a restaurant

by

THIS is the moment a gunman was filmed shooting up a restaurant in Madrid.

CCTV footage shared online shows the suspect entering a Dominos branch before holding up a shotgun and firing multiple rounds at a group of young men sitting at a table.

The apparent targets can be seen running for their lives before the assailant quickly flees the scene.

Policia Nacional have taken over the investigation and believe it may be linked to a rivalry between Latin American gangs.

The incident happened last night on Paseo de las Delicias, in the Madrid district of Arganzuela.

One of the targeted men was shot in the hip and had to be rushed to hospital, however he is reported to be recovering favourably.

Laurence Dollimore

