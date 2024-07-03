Irish tourist found dead in Spain’s Magaluf was NOT killed by hit-and-run, autopsy reveals: Police probe ‘cocaine link’ while bite marks are swabbed for DNA

AN Irish father-of-four who was found dead in Magaluf was not killed in a hit-and-run incident, Spanish authorities have said.

Michael Grant, 45, collapsed and died near the infamous Punta Ballena strip at around 4.30am on Monday, but the cause of death remains a mystery.

Police are now probing whether the physiotherapist could have died as a result of taking cocaine after an autopsy confirmed he had ingested the drug some 48 hours before his death, reports Ultima Hora.

READ MORE: Jay Slater latest: Missing teen ‘fled Airbnb’ after ‘stealing Rolex’, claims ex-detective

Tragic: Michael Grant was found dead in a street in Magaluf

Forensic teams have also taken DNA swabs from bite marks which were found on his torso and shoulder, in the hopes they could identify a potential aggresor or aggresors.

Meanwhile, medical experts ruled out that his death was caused by being hit by a car, although the Guardia Civil are still investigating that line of enquiry by scouring over CCTV footage.

The alarm was first raised on Monday when a security guard told a Policia Local patrol car that he had seen a man staggering ‘erratically’ in the street.

When officers arrived, they found Michael, who is from a ‘well-known family in Waterford’, lying on the ground and they immediately began performing CPR, however they could do nothing to save him.

The Guardia Civil has not ruled out homicide but the autopsy dispelled the hit-and-run theory after finding nothing conclusive, reports Ultima Hora.

His death was also not a result of head trauma, a typical cause of death after being fatally run over.

Michael’s wife and children have been interviewed as a routine part of the investigation, as have friends they were holidaying with.

The results from the bite mark swabs will take several days to come back.