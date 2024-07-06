Steve Carell reveals why he loves watching Carlos Alcaraz – as Spain’s tennis ace secures another Wimbledon quarter-final following five-set thriller against Frances Tiafoe

STEVE Carell has revealed why Carlos Alcaraz is one of his favourite tennis players to watch.

The Hollywood actor, 61, was speaking to the official Wimbledon channel when he praised the Spanish 21-year-old for his ‘child-like’ joy during play.

He said: “The thing I like specifically about Alcaraz is that even when he loses a great point he seems like he enjoyed it.

“He seems like a kid as he plays, you can feel the child-like nature of the play with him.

“Like after some crazy rally, win or lose, he appreciates it, and smiles, and you can tell he is just enjoying every moment of it…

“He’s such a good sport I think because he can’t believe some of the shots that other people pull off as well, and he appreciates them, which I love about him.”

It comes after the Murcia-born star beat his US rival Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller on Friday.

Alcaraz is the reigning Wimbledon champion after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final last year.

He will play the quarter final on Sunday, with his opponent yet to be decided.