Tourist ‘is strangled unconscious and raped’ in Marbella: Moroccan suspect ‘stalked victim for over a kilometre after she walked past him in the port’

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a tourist in Marbella.

The victim told police she was placed in a chokehold until she lost consciousness during the horror attack on Thursday.

Policia Nacional arrested a suspect at his home in Fuengirola by 6.30pm the following day.

The man is reported to have been identified by officers thanks to multiple witness statements.

Policia Nacional said the man is known to authorities and has previous convictions.

The tourist has already flown back to her country following the ordeal.

Police said she thanked officers for their rapid response.

The young tourist was visiting Spain from Hungary, reports Malaga Hoy.