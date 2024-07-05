5 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Jul, 2024 @ 23:00
·
1 min read

€22,000 bar tab for British DJ Jax Jones at Ibiza hotel as he parties with Jason Derulo and Joel Corry in Spain

by

BRITISH DJ and producer Jax Jones is suffering a social media backlash after he posted a massive €22,000 bar bill on Instagram.

The You Don’t Know Me and Where You At, star has been accused of flaunting his wealth after he posted a receipt from a hotel in Santa Eulaia, Ibiza which included five bottles of Dom Pérignon Vintage champagne (at €850 a pop), nearly 50 bottles of Moët Chandon (each priced at €250), as well as numerous other wines and cocktails.

Jones was reportedly partying with fellow musicians Jason Derulo and Joel Corry, with whom he is collaborating on a new song.

READ MORE: British DJ launches desperate appeal after ALL his ‘irreplaceable’ music, laptop and other items are stolen from his car in Spain’s Ibiza

Expensive night out

The photo quickly went viral, with many fans hitting out at Jones for his ostentatious display of wealth.

Some pointed out that the amount he spent on a single night’s booking is more than many people earn in a year.

Jax Jones has no need to brag. Photo Cordon Press

“One Instagram user commented: I love your music, but I don’t think it’s a good look to brag about how much you spent on a night out when people in this country are struggling to make ends meet.”

Another said: “This is just tone-deaf. There are people who can’t afford to put food on the table, and you’re spending this much money on champagne?”

Jones has not yet responded to the backlash.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

A father of three with extensive newspaper experience, including UK
national papers, Dilip has lived in Spain for 26 years

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Plinko Game Analysis in Online Casinos

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Plinko Game Analysis in Online Casinos

Most gambling fans are accustomed to conventional slots with a
Police in Spain search for head of 65-year-old woman who was killed and beheaded by her partner

Trans woman dies in Ibiza after ‘throwing herself from a second-floor flat where she was being sexually exploited’

A TRANS woman who was being sexually exploited died after