€22,000 bar tab for British DJ Jax Jones at Ibiza hotel as he parties with Jason Derulo and Joel Corry in Spain

BRITISH DJ and producer Jax Jones is suffering a social media backlash after he posted a massive €22,000 bar bill on Instagram.

The You Don’t Know Me and Where You At, star has been accused of flaunting his wealth after he posted a receipt from a hotel in Santa Eulaia, Ibiza which included five bottles of Dom Pérignon Vintage champagne (at €850 a pop), nearly 50 bottles of Moët Chandon (each priced at €250), as well as numerous other wines and cocktails.

Jones was reportedly partying with fellow musicians Jason Derulo and Joel Corry, with whom he is collaborating on a new song.

Expensive night out

The photo quickly went viral, with many fans hitting out at Jones for his ostentatious display of wealth.

Some pointed out that the amount he spent on a single night’s booking is more than many people earn in a year.

Jax Jones has no need to brag. Photo Cordon Press

“One Instagram user commented: I love your music, but I don’t think it’s a good look to brag about how much you spent on a night out when people in this country are struggling to make ends meet.”

Another said: “This is just tone-deaf. There are people who can’t afford to put food on the table, and you’re spending this much money on champagne?”

Jones has not yet responded to the backlash.