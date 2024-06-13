13 Jun, 2024 @ 16:17
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jun, 2024 @ 14:59
··
1 min read

British DJ launches desperate appeal after ALL his ‘irreplaceable’ music, laptop and other items are stolen from his car in Spain’s Ibiza

by

A BRITISH DJ has launched a desperate appeal in Ibiza after ALL his ‘irreplaceable’ music, laptop and other items were stolen from his car. 

The legendary producer, DJ and record label owner was robbed while he was enjoying dinner in a local restaurant. 

Franky Wah was dining in the Jesus area last night, Wednesday, June 12, when he left his bags in his car. 

READ MORE: British DJ reveals she was robbed in Spain: Thieves in Ibiza snatched her bag containing grandmother’s ring, passport and more

The DJ issued a desperate plea for help on last night.
Photo: @frankywah/instagram

When he returned to the vehicle, ‘all [his] music, laptop, everything’ was gone. 

The loss of ‘irreplaceable’ material led the DJ to ask for help on social media, where his plea went viral. 

He offered a reward for the return of his belongings or any information leading to their location. 

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: “It’s Ibiza, it’s a small island, there’s a good chance of getting it back.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz lets loose: French Open champion, 21, celebrates latest victory with a karaoke session in Ibiza

“Please share this, let’s make it viral, thank you.” 

Famous DJs such as Carl Cox have reshared the message in hopes of reuniting Franky Wah with his belongings.

It comes just a month after another British DJ, Snoochie Shy, was also robbed on the island. 

Her bag was taken, including her grandmother’s necklace and passport. 

Luckily, her passport was returned.

READ MORE: Outrage over waitress job offer in Ibiza: Woman is told she will work 77 hours per week but ‘will have access to the beach’

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Cadiz joins ‘anti-tourism’ movement in Spain: Locals accuse visitors of ‘stealing our city’ as they plan huge protest this month

Next Story

Barbate Guardia Civil murders: Spanish authorities hunt new narco suspect hiding out in Morocco with family links to a Costa del Sol kingpin after admitting error with original arrest 

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Big win for Spain’s Guardia Civil as they lead international operation to take down the notorious Balkan Cartel responsible for importing half of all cocaine into Europe

THE Guardia Civil have led a global operation to take

Barbate Guardia Civil murders: Spanish authorities hunt new narco suspect hiding out in Morocco with family links to a Costa del Sol kingpin after admitting error with original arrest 

THE Guardia Civil have admitted they may have pointed the