Outrage over waitress job offer in Ibiza: Woman is told she will work 77 hours per week but ‘will have access to the beach’

A WAITRESS job offer has sparked outrage in Ibiza after a woman is told she will need to work 77 hours a week in exchange for ‘beach days.’

As spring leads into summer, the coastal areas of Spain are preparing for the influx of tourists.

That includes local businesses filling their ranks with extra waiters, chefs, cleaners, often in questionable circumstances.

Twitter account, @SoyCamarero is dedicated to reporting these precarious working conditions and demanding job descriptions.

Now, an anonymous woman has revealed the Whatsapp conversation she had with a potential employer in Ibiza.

In the video posted to Twitter, she asks: “Hi, I’ve seen a job offer on Mil Anuncios for a seasonal waitress in Ibiza, is that right?”

In an audio, the owner responds that ‘they are looking for an English speaking waitress.’

The woman responds that she is currently working in a hotel in Ireland and has an advanced level of English.

They then explain that it is a family business which opens from 05:00pm and 04:00am with no days off.

The justification? ‘This way, you have all day free to go to the beach.’

It has sparked criticism across social media, with one user commenting: “Of course, you have all day free because you work 11 hours and they don’t give you a day off. Lucky you only work 77 hours a week and of course, they close at 04:00am and then you have to close up. What cheek.”

