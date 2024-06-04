WATCH: Huge fire engulfs gardening warehouse next to major airport in Spain – causing flight delays

A HUGE fire has engulfed a warehouse next to Ibiza airport, threatening to delay flights at the major tourist hotspot.

Video footage shared online shows a column of black smoke billowing from the Citubo warehouse near the main terminal of the Sant Antoni airport.

The inferno has since spread to a car rental company office next door, torching several vehicles.

The flames first erupted at around 12pm on Tuesday, forcing workers to evacuate the Citubo warehouse, which sells gardening products, furniture and other household goods.

Luckily, there have yet to be any reported injuries.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze, which has caused traffic problems travelling to and from the airport.

For now the winds have been blowing the smoke away from the runway, meaning flights have yet to be directly affected.

? #Atención | Un gran incendio destruye una nave cercana al aeropuerto de Ibiza

La densa columna de humo negro se puede ver desde puntos lejanos de la isla. pic.twitter.com/cmzAk4RECK — Canal Revolución (@CanalRevolCN) June 4, 2024

However several have been delayed due to cabin crew and other staff being unable to arrive to the airport in time, reports Diario de Ibiza.