Trans woman dies in Ibiza after ‘throwing herself from a second-floor flat where she was being sexually exploited’

A TRANS woman who was being sexually exploited died after jumping from a second-floor window in Ibiza.

Her prone body was found in just a thong in the courtyard of the Gemini apartment block in Platja d’en Bossa at 1.30pm last Saturday.

The unidentified woman, thought to be in her 20s or 30s, had been living in the apartment with other women who were all involved in prostitution.

An investigation has been opened into whether she threw herself out of the window or she was pushed, although the body showed no signs of violence.

The facade of the building where she jumped from. Google Maps

Police are currently learning towards the suicide hypothese, with sources close to the case speculating that she had been suffering a personal crisis.

Witnesses told police they thought she might have jumped because she feared getting pregnant.

However, an autopsy quickly ruled out this prospect, as it discovered that she had undergone shoddy gender reassignment surgery in Argentina which had left her with severe complications.

Sources revealed that the woman was a foreign national who had become estranged from her family in her home country and was living alone on the island.

Toxicology tests are pending to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

The woman’s family have contacted the NGO Metges del Mon, which supports women in prostitution, to inquire about repatriating her body, but the organisation currently lacks the necessary funds.