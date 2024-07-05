5 Jul, 2024
5 Jul, 2024 @ 21:41
1 min read

Spain advance to the Euro 2024 semi-finals: La Roja beat hosts Germany 2-1 in nail-biting clash as proud PM Pedro Sanchez watches from the stands

by

SPAIN are through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after beating hosts Germany 2-1 in Stuttgart tonight.

The nail-biting match had to be decided in extra time after La Roja’s Dani Olmo’s opening goal in the 51st minute was equalised by German substitute Florian Wirtz in the 89th.

But under the watchful eye of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Mikel Merino sealed Germany’s fate with a stunning header in the 119th minute.

The PSOE leader tweeted after the match: “A match for history and another spectacular victory…

“All of Spain has suffered and enjoyed with you until the last minute… To the semi-finals!”

It came after he posed for a selfie with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the start of the game.

The pair, both dressed in a suit and tie, were all smiles in the snap taken in the stands in Stuttgart.

Scholz wrote: “Germany and Spain are united by their passion for football – among many other things!

“I hope both teams have an exciting and fair encounter this evening. My bet for the game: 1:0 for Germany.”

Unfortunately for Scholz, his prediction failed to materialise.

A tense few minutes followed Merino’s decider in the 119th minute, with the three minutes of extra time bleeding into five, and Germany getting one last free kick near Spain’s box.

But it wasn’t to be and the whistle finally blew on a 2-1 victory for Spain.

They will next face the winner of the Portugal v France match, which is also being played tonight.

Meanwhile, England will face Switzerland in their quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Staff Reporter

