Michael Douglas visits Spain: Hollywood icon, 79, shares a video message from his luxury mansion in Mallorca

HOLLYWOOD legend Michael Douglas has celebrated the 4th of July on Spanish shores, at his luxury mansion on the Balearic Island of Mallorca.

On Thursday he shared a video via his Instagram account, in which he wished his fellow countrymen a happy Independence Day.

“Good evening, everyone,” the 79-year-old two-time Academy Award-winner says in the video.

“I just want to get a little head start on 4th of July, our Independence Day!” he continues. “240-something years ago, this country was created. Independence was the key, wasn’t it?”

Michael Douglas’s Mallorca mansion.

But he also had a serious message for his followers, given the current political turmoil in the United States with the prospect of Donald Trump winning the upcoming presidential election.

“I wish all of us a Happy 4th, and maybe on this year, let’s think about the country first and party after that,” he says.

“Have a great, great holiday!” he signs off.

Douglas has owned his estate in Mallorca for more than 30 years, and regularly spends time there in the summer with his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

He previously shared the property in Valldemossa with his first wife, Diandra Luker, but bought her out several years ago.

In recent years he has tried to sell the S’Estaca estate, even narrating his own real estate video to tempt buyers.

But after listing it at €50 million, and then dropping the price considerably, he eventually took it off the market.