5 Jul, 2024
5 Jul, 2024
Watch: Heart-stopping moment toddlers are almost gored while taking part in traditional bull running festival in Spain – sparking fury among activists

THIS is the terrifying moment toddlers were almost gored during a traditional bull running festival in Spain.

Shocking footage shows parents carrying or holding the hands of very small children on a dirt road as half a dozen bulls charge towards them.

The mostly fathers can be seen laughing and smiling while the children let out panicked screams.

READ MORE: ‘I’m a British ”guiri” and saw Marbella’s first bullfight in nine years – this was my verdict’

One little girl is seen almost being gored and trampled by the animals, who come within inches of her as they race past.

The footage was taken from the town of Puebla de Argeme, in Caceres, in the centre of Spain.

PACMA, a political party whose main manifesto is the protection of animals, blasted the event on X on Friday.

They wrote: “How far will we go? A confinement for children. This is what they have decided is a good idea in Puebla de Argeme (Cáceres), endangering the lives of the little ones due to a cruel tradition.

“Children must be taught to love animals, not mistreat them!”

Laurence Dollimore

