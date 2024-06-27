27 Jun, 2024 @ 15:01
27 Jun, 2024 @ 11:30
1 min read

Mallorca bar owner charged with reckless homicide following building collapse that killed four people

by
THE AUSTRIAN owner of a Playa de Palma bar which partially collapsed last month, killing four people, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional on four counts of reckless homicide.

Cristian Arnsteiner has also been charged with six crimes of serious injury and appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Besides the four fatalities, 14 people suffered injuries of various degrees on May 23.

MEDUSA COLLAPSE(Cordon Press image)

A report prepared by Palma City Council concluded that the first floor terrace bar of the Medusa Beach Club on Calle Cartago did not have a safety licence and was therefore illegal.

The structure had not been reinforced for use as a bar and too much weight from customers and staff caused its collapse.

A 2017 inspection of the building classified the terrace area as ‘non-passable’.

A year later, siblings Christian and Sandra Arnsteiner opened a Mexican restaurant which became the Medusa Beach Club in 2021

According to the council report, the ground floor of the Medusa Beach Club, where the restaurant was located, had all the relevant permits, along with the Coco Rico nightclub in the basement.

Investigations are still taking place with further arrests and charges not being ruled out.

Alex Trelinski

