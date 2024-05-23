24 May, 2024 @ 00:10
23 May, 2024 @ 23:02
BREAKING: At least 4 dead after building collapse at popular beach bar in Spain’s Mallorca – 27 left injured with more trapped under rubble

The collapse happened on Thursday evening in the popular tourist resort of Palma

AT least four people have died and 27 have been injured following a building collapse in Palma, Mallorca on Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended the popular Medusa Beach Club at 8pm local time after reports that the bar’s terrace, located on the first floor of a two story building on Avenida Cartago, collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

Firefighters and medical personnel attending the scene fear that several people are trapped under the rubble and that the death toll will increase.

Four of those injured are said to be in a ‘very serious’ condition following the incident.

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, and the deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, have arrived at the scene to speak with emergency personnel.

The street outside the beach club has been sealed off.

The incident is ongoing.

Ben Pawlowski

