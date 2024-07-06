3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara with pool garage – € 660,000

Apartment San Pedro de Alcantara, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 660,000

Beautiful spacious 3-bedroom apartment. South facing and private. Walking distance to San Pedro town center and the beach. Entrance hall way, living and dining area with fireplace, fully fitted kitchen with breakfast corner and a separate laundy room. Direct access to the 65m2 covered and open terrace. Master bedroom en suite with dressing area, two guest bedrooms en suite. Guest toilet. 40 apartments with communal gardens and a central swimming pool. One to see, location, location … See full property details