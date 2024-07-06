6 Jul, 2024
6 Jul, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara with pool garage – € 660,000

Apartment

San Pedro de Alcantara, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 660,000

Beautiful spacious 3-bedroom apartment. South facing and private. Walking distance to San Pedro town center and the beach. Entrance hall way, living and dining area with fireplace, fully fitted kitchen with breakfast corner and a separate laundy room. Direct access to the 65m2 covered and open terrace. Master bedroom en suite with dressing area, two guest bedrooms en suite. Guest toilet. 40 apartments with communal gardens and a central swimming pool. One to see, location, location … See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

