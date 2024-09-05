7 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Sep, 2024 @ 19:30
··
1 min read

Suspect in garden hoe attack in Spain charged with murder: Spaniard objected to Brit ‘walking his dog too close to his home’

by

THE Spanish man who allegedly killed a Brit with a garden hoe has been charged with murder and locked up in jail.

Martin Allwright, 59, was attacked by a neighbour while walking his dog in Almeria on August 12, with the expat dying five days later.

The assailant allegedly objected to Martin walking his dog ‘too close to his home.’

READ MORE: British widow whose husband, 59, was ‘killed by a neighbour with a gardening hoe’ in Spain appeals for help to pay €18,000 in legal fees 

Martin Allwright, 59, died when he was hit on the head with a garden implement

Emergency services received a call around 1:10am from the village of El Palaces in Zurgena.

The suspect, also 59, initially arrested on charges of attempted homicide, was later released on provisional bail.

But following Martin’s death, the charges were upgraded to murder. The investigating judge has ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody.

Martin’s wife, Sarah Allwright, from Exeter, has been raising funds to cover the costs of pursuing a separate legal claim against the alleged killer.

A criminal lawyer will cost Sarah €18,000 with €9,000 demanded up front.

“Martin was hit on the back of the head with a sharp garden implement,” Sarah wrote on her Gofundme page.

Martin was an avid Exeter Chiefs rugby fan

“He received brain surgery and was in hospital for a week, but sadly lost his life on August 19.

“I am asking for help with this as this cost is huge to me. Any help would be so much appreciated.”

She added that Martin had ‘a great many friends’ and described him as ‘always up for a laugh.’ 

“His great passion was Exeter Chiefs rugby and it will be sad that he won’t be watching the start of the new season with me,” she added.

Sarah has at the time of print raised €6,395 of the €9,000 target in two weeks, with dozens of people from the local community chipping in.

You can donate to Sarah’s Gofundme campaign here.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's new property prices see biggest quarterly rise since 2007
Previous Story

Spain’s new property prices see biggest quarterly rise since 2007

Next Story

Trousers and a shoe found in desperate search for British hiker, 32, who was swept away after storms struck Spain’s Mallorca

Latest from Almeria

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Weather alert for Cadiz, Malaga and Costa del Sol: Storms and strong winds throughout Saturday

THE majority of Malaga province has been placed on a
british pensioners spain

British pensioners in Spain are warned of ‘ticking time bomb’ over depleting volunteer care workers

BRITISH pensioners in Spain have been warned they may have