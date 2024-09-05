Suspect in garden hoe attack in Spain charged with murder: Spaniard objected to Brit ‘walking his dog too close to his home’

THE Spanish man who allegedly killed a Brit with a garden hoe has been charged with murder and locked up in jail.

Martin Allwright, 59, was attacked by a neighbour while walking his dog in Almeria on August 12, with the expat dying five days later.

The assailant allegedly objected to Martin walking his dog ‘too close to his home.’

Martin Allwright, 59, died when he was hit on the head with a garden implement

Emergency services received a call around 1:10am from the village of El Palaces in Zurgena.

The suspect, also 59, initially arrested on charges of attempted homicide, was later released on provisional bail.

But following Martin’s death, the charges were upgraded to murder. The investigating judge has ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody.

Martin’s wife, Sarah Allwright, from Exeter, has been raising funds to cover the costs of pursuing a separate legal claim against the alleged killer.

A criminal lawyer will cost Sarah €18,000 with €9,000 demanded up front.

“Martin was hit on the back of the head with a sharp garden implement,” Sarah wrote on her Gofundme page.

Martin was an avid Exeter Chiefs rugby fan

“He received brain surgery and was in hospital for a week, but sadly lost his life on August 19.

“I am asking for help with this as this cost is huge to me. Any help would be so much appreciated.”

She added that Martin had ‘a great many friends’ and described him as ‘always up for a laugh.’

“His great passion was Exeter Chiefs rugby and it will be sad that he won’t be watching the start of the new season with me,” she added.

Sarah has at the time of print raised €6,395 of the €9,000 target in two weeks, with dozens of people from the local community chipping in.

