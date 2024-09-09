9 Sep, 2024
9 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage – € 439,000

by
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage - € 439

Penthouse

Nueva Andalucia, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 439,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage - € 439,000

This charming duplex penthouse is situated in the highly sought-after urbanization of Los Naranjos de Marbella in Nueva Andalucía, offering convenient access to amenities such as the Mercadona grocery store, Puerto Banús, and the sea, all within walking distance. Just a four-minute drive away lies the Aloha golf course. With its strategic location, this residence presents an outstanding investment opportunity. The apartment is tastefully furnished and spans two floors. The first floor comprises a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, a bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, and a… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

