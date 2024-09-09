Must-visit: The medieval castle in Spain transformed into a luxury hotel and Michelin star restaurant

IT was once home to one of the most influential families of the 14th century and remains a prime example of Catalan Gothic architecture.

Now, the impressive Castell de Vallgornera (pictured above) is run as a five-star hotel, featuring its very own Michelin star restaurant.

An official Site of Cultural Interest in Spain, the castle itself actually dates back to 1123, and has undergone a series of transformations throughout the centuries.

In the 1300s, it was home to the extremely powerful Counts of Perelada, inspiring its current name; The Perelada Resort.

The charming boutique hotel is nestled in the green hills behind the Costa Brava, Catalunya, and is a short drive from the town of Figueres (the birthplace of Salvador Dali and home to the Theatre-Museum built in his memory).

Despite its many renovations, the castle-turned-hotel still retains much of its medieval essence.

It boasts sweeping gardens and enormous rooms which are a delight to walk through.

Imposing: The Perelda Resort hotel in Catalunya

The spa at Hotel Perelada

It also has its own museum featuring an art collection of ceramics, tapestries and a library with more than 80,000 books and historic manuscripts.

The towns surrounding the hotel are known for including medieval villages, plus pristine beaches and picturesque countryside.

The resort itself offers the perfect autumn escape for those looking to indulge.

And guests will have plenty to do, with the estate featuring its own golf course and casino.

For foodies, don’t miss its Michelin star winning Castell Perelada Restaurant, run by head chef Javi Martinez.

Plus, the hotel’s on site bodega offers wine tastings and tours.